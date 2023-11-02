Church Street in Norton has reopened however the footpath across one side of County Bridge has been closed to install a temporary pump.

North Yorkshire Councillor Keane Duncan said in an update on the flooding situation that the River Derwent had peaked on Tuesday and levels have continued to drop overnight. Levels are currently 3.81m.

Cllr Duncan said: "Ground water levels are rising, but still below the threshold, with a lot of capacity in the aquafers. Ground water levels are currently 18.73m.

"Currently nine pumps are operational, but looking to reduce this number today in response to levels continue to reduce. Pumps will remain deployed ready to be switched on over the next few days.

"Additional pumps are being moved into the area today by all agencies ready to be switched on to respond to levels rising in the next 24-72 hours."

Cllr Keane said that plans are also being put in place in case County Bridge needs to be closed.

Mike Potter from the Pickering flood defence team, said: " Hope I'm not speaking too soon, but it looks like we've dodged another flooding bullet. Rain not too dramatic here and the south caught the worst of storm Ciaran. River levels will rise but nothing extraordinary and forecast not too bad."