Paul says Bishops performed outstandingly throughout the extensive judging period, which focused on customer service levels.

Bishops Personal Agents have now been shortlisted for a number of national awards which will be announced later in the year.

He told the Press: "The British Property Awards provide agents throughout the UK with an invaluable opportunity to compare the service that they provide against the service provided by their local, regional and national competition.

"Agents who go that extra mile and provide outstanding levels of customer service are rewarded with our accolade, which acts as a beacon to highlight these attributes to their local marketplace.

"This is a fantastic achievement for a self-employed local estate agent in York.

"You’re better off with Bishops!"

The British Property Awards are one of the most inclusive estate agency awards providers as they do not charge to enter, ensuring maximum participation in an area.

The team personally mystery shops every estate agent against a set of 25 criteria to obtain a balanced overview of their customer service levels. The judging criteria is both comprehensive and detailed exploring different mediums, scenarios and time periods to ensure that agents have been rigorously and fairly judged.



