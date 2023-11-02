As reported by The Press earlier today, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were called to a fire at a flat in Manham Hill, Scarborough.

The emergency calls received the call at 1.39am today (November 2).

According the the police, two occupants of a flat had to escape through the window.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "A number of discarded items including a mattress were set on fire against the building in Manham Hill, in the Eastfield area."

They also stated that the incident is being treated as an arson attack, launching a criminal investigation to find out more.

Whilst no one was injured, a North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "This was a serious incident which caused extensive damage to someone’s home. A man and woman escaped and luckily no lives were lost.

"We’re urging anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact our officers as soon as possible."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email dave.brant@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230208163.