The Environment Agency says the flood defence has been deployed following heavy rainfall during the storm.

At 1.15pm the River Ouse level at the Foss Barrier was 8.06m – 7.9m is the top of the river’s normal range.

The Ouse remains high at the Viking Recorder.

Flooding near the River Ouse this afternoon (Image: Harry Booth)

At 1.45pm the river’s level was 3.13m – 1.9m is the top of its normal range.

The Environment Agency says the river will fall slightly this afternoon but start to rise again from 9pm.

The agency expects the Ouse to peak at 3.32m at around 8am tomorrow and then start to fall.

Flooding near Blue Bridge this afternoon (Image: Harry Booth)

A flood warning remains in place for riverside properties near the River Ouse in York.

This includes properties in King's Staith and near the river from Lendal Bridge to Millennium Bridge.

Low lying footpaths along the Ouse are underwater.

Due to the storm, City of York Council has closed St George’s Field and Esplande Car Parks as well as Rowntree Park.

A yellow warning for rain is in place for York today until tomorrow morning.

The Met Office has warned that disruption is likely to train and bus services.

A £38 million upgrade was carried out on the Foss Barrier after the previous defence failed during the devastating floods of Boxing Day 2015 when 627 properties flooded in York.

The upgraded barrier officially opened last year.