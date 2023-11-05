Nigel Cornwell, 54, travelled from his south London home to York on October 7, the day that York City FC hosted Bromley FC in the National League.

After he arrived at the Minstermen's home at the community Stadium, he was aggressive and attacked a man. Following his arrest police found he had a small bag of cannabis on him.

Cornwell, of Link Way, Bromley, returned to York some weeks after the match to appear before York Magistrates Court.

There he pleaded guilty to assault, possessing cannabis at the stadium and using threatening words or behaviour.

He was made subject to an 18-month community order with 12 days’ rehabilitative activities and 200 hours; unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 statutory surcharge.

The court was not asked to decide if he should be made subject to a football banning order.

The match was drawn 2 – 2 when Bromley scored an equalising goal deep into extra time.