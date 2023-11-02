A LOCAL bridal boutique on Micklegate has been named the best bridalwear supplier in Yorkshire after scooping the prestigious award at the North of England Wedding Awards for the second year running!
Bridal Reloved York was named Best Bridal and Occasion wear boutique in Yorkshire at a glittering black tie ceremony at the Centenary Pavilion in Leeds.
Owner Elizabeth Matfin said she was "delighted" to accept and added: "These awards are given to recognise excellence in customer service and are voted on by my brides so it means the world that they have had a great experience with us!”.
Other local businesses were also finalists in the awards including Lottie Roberts Flowers for florist, Bunny Loves Evie for accessories, Apple Tree Cakery for cakes, Robert Harrison Photography for photographer and Middletons Hotel for city venue.
