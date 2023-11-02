Simon Curtis was with his fellow scooter club members during a ride in Whitley, near Selby, in May.

The 58-year-old fell behind the group and tried to catch up but lost control on a tight bend in the road, resulting in a painful fall from his scooter.

A motorist, driving with his family, discovered Simon unconscious and seriously injured in the middle of the road, approximately 12 feet from his overturned scooter.

The family called for an ambulance and remained by Simon's side until help arrived.

Simon Curtis was left injured after a crash in Whitley, near Selby (Image: YAA)

"I remember coming over the A19, past some cottages, and then waking up in LGI in Leeds,” said Simon.

“I don’t ride a high-powered bike, which is why I am often at the back of the line, and that's why none of my fellow riders had realized that my fall had happened.”

The critical care team at Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s (YAA) Nostell Air Base in Wakefield were called to the incident.

The scene after the crash in Whitley, near Selby (Image: YAA)

YAA’s medics were the first to arrive at the crash site, with land ambulance crews still 22 minutes away. The crew consisted of Mikie Williams and Al Day and Dr Jez Pinnell.

An air ambulance spokesperson said the team had to work quickly to stabilise Simon.

They cut him free from his parka jacket and began to assess his condition.

“As Simon gradually regained consciousness, he remained disoriented, complaining of chest pains, and was bleeding profusely from a laceration to his head,” said the spokesperson.

Simon Curtis (Image: YAA)

“During the assessment, Simon's oxygen levels were alarmingly low, and his breathing was compromised, further emphasising the critical nature of YAA's intervention.”

The decision was made to transport the motorcyclist by road to Leeds General Infirmary (LGI), where a trauma team were awaiting his arrival.

Tests at the hospital revealed that Simon had suffered five broken ribs and a punctured lung because of the accident.

Read next:

The incident had a lasting impact on Simon, who had to take nine weeks off work to recover.

"I have sold my bike and I have no intentions of getting back in the saddle again,” he said.

“I am incredibly grateful to Yorkshire Air Ambulance for their swift response and for saving me, they are a fantastic charity, that does incredibly important work and I am wholeheartedly committed to supporting them."

The rescue will be shown on TV in tomorrow’s (Friday, November 3) episode of Helicopter ER on Channel Quest at 9pm.

For more information about the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and how you can support the charity visit: www.yaa.org.uk