North Yorkshire Police officers said the man has been arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, drug possession and a string of motoring offences after a police pursuit today (November 2).

A spokesperson for the police force said: "Local officers in York saw a car driving without headlights in the early hours of this morning and tried to pull the vehicle over.

"However, the driver failed to stop resulting in a police pursuit. Enquiries revealed that the car was reported stolen.

"Following a pursuit, the suspect was arrested in the Hull Road area. A man in his 20s from York is currently in police custody.

"He has been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop for police, possession of a class-B drug, using a fraudulent number plate and driving without an appropriate license or insurance."

Officers said the man remains in police custody as further enquiries continue.