Jake Johnson, 29, of no fixed address was jailed for four weeks after he pleaded guilty to two charges of stealing bicycles in Castlegate, York.

Stephen Wainwright, 41, of no fixed address, was jailed for ten weeks after he pleaded guilty to three charges of stealing items from Wilkos in Selby in two days in February. They were worth together £494.75. He also admitted two charges of stealing meat from Aldi in Three Lakes Retail Park, Selby. York Magistrates Court heard he was on prison licence at the time.

Karl Ransom, 35, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to carrying a knife in public and possessing heroin in Ascot Way, Acomb, on September 23, possessing a butterfly knife as an offensive weapon and having ammunition without a licence, both in Stuart Road on June 26, and failure to attend court. He was jailed for 21 weeks and ordered to pay a £154 statutory surcharge.

Jon Speck, 43, pleaded guilty to stealing £163 of t-shirts from Sports Direct on Coney Street, York and was made subject to a 12-month community order with six months’ drug rehabilitation and 10 days’ rehabilitative activities. He was ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs.