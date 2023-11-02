STARTED your Christmas shopping yet?
Well if you are looking for something unique and also local, why not pop along to a Christmas fair run by York artists this weekend?
Buy local is the message from York Artists & Designer Makers who are running their annual Christmas show - Inspired Christmas - on Saturday and Sunday.
Their goods will be on show and for sale at York Cemetery Chapel, Cemetery Road, this weekend – on Saturday and Sunday from 10-5pm.
Several leading York crafts people will be showcasing their new designs.
This year's line up is: Jo Bagshaw, Petra Bradley, Sally Clarke, Adi French, Richard Whitelegg, John Watts, Wilf Williams and guest artists, Simon Palmour and Elliot Harrison.
Many of the artists are regulars in the popular York Open Studio events.
York jeweller Jo Bagshaw said: "It is a a great opportunity to buy unique and individual Christmas gifts. Pop along and chat to us about our work."
She said besides attending the fair - which is free to enter and offers free parking- people can enjoy the special surroundings of York Cemetery and take an autumn walk in its beautiful grounds.
