The First Bus fleet in York will be wearing giant poppies in the lead up to Remembrance on Armistice Day (November 11) and Remembrance Sunday (November 12).

300 buses in North & West Yorkshire will carry the emblem of the Royal British Legion, including the 50 buses in York operated by First Bus.

First Bus is also offering free travel to events commemorating Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday. The offer is for Armed Forces personnel, cadets and veterans.

All current and former members of the military and cadets need to do is show the driver their Armed Forces ID or wear their medals or uniform to receive the free travel.

Tina Pringle, Poppy Appeal Manager for the Royal British Legion in North Yorkshire, said: "We are very grateful for the support of First Bus for our 2023 Poppy Appeal.

"All funds raised from the Poppy Appeal are used by the RBL to support veterans and their families, from help with the cost of living, employment and housing, to support with recovery after trauma or illness.

"We want to encourage as many people as possible to get a poppy this year and show their gratitude and support to those in the Armed Forces whose service and sacrifice should never be forgotten.

"We’re so proud that this year, we have our new plastic-free poppy too, so that the public can wear this poignant symbol of Remembrance, with less impact on the environment."

First Bus drivers are also allowed to pull over at 11.00 on both days in order to observe the two minutes silence if it is safe to do so.

Tom Donnelly, Operations Manager at the York depot, said: "We have a number of colleagues who have served in the military or have friends and family connections, so this is always a poignant time of the year.

"We hope free travel on our services will make it as easy as possible for as many veterans, serving personnel and cadets to attend Remembrance services and events in the region.

"The patience of customers in helping our drivers to pay their respects is much appreciated."