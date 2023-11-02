North Yorkshire Police officers said it happened at McDonald's in the Clifton Moor retail park on Friday, October 20 at around 1.30am and involved a member of the public being verbally abused in the restaurant.

"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the images as they believe he could have information that will help the investigation," a police spokesperson said.

One of the CCTV images released by police officers (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Anyone with any information is asked to email Harl.Pattison@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC935 Pattison.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12230199194 when passing on information.