More than a dozen volunteers from Northern Yorkshire Coast Community Rail, Hymers National Citizens Service, ISS property management services, as well as members of North Yorkshire Council, assembled at Filey station for a day of action.

Not deterred by poor weather, the team spent time painting fences, litter-picking and tidying up the platforms and surrounding areas.

Kerry Peters, regional director at Northern said: “I’d like to thank everyone who volunteered to spend the day at Filey despite the appalling weather.

The volunteers gathered at Filey station (Image: Northern)

“Our community partners are the heartbeat of the railway and we’re extremely proud to work closely with them to deliver such a wide-ranging positive impact for the North of England.”

Refreshments were provided on the day by the station café, the Saucy Seagull.

Northern operates 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.