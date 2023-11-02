The Knavesmire on Albemarle Road has been closed since the former tenants relocated to run another pub in the city.

Greene King owns the building but lets it out to an independent pub operator.

A spokesperson for the Knavesmire in York said: “The Knavesmire is temporarily closed whilst we seek a new partner to take over the running of the business. We look forward to re-opening this great community pub in due course.”

As the Press has previously reported, the Knavesmire was previously run by Lyndsey and Stuart Weston.

READ MORE:

However, the popular couple, who had made a success of the Knavesmire in recent years, recently moved over to the Inn on the Green in Acomb.

Lyndsey told the Press that the lease was to expire and since it needed costly renovations, they would move. They departed on October 21 taking their staff and some customers with them.

At the end of September, Lyndsey and Stuart re-opened the Inn on the Green, which is owned by Thwaites brewery, with Lyndsey in charge of her first venue.

The family-run venture promises steak nights, quiz nights, live music on a Sunday, with tapas and charcuterie from 12-noon.