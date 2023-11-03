I like dark nights, when we light our stove and a have a few candles dotted about to make things cosy.

I sleep better in winter, wrapped up warm under two duvets.

And I love and value the feel of marked, seasonal changes.

But do we really need the clocks to go back an hour at the end of October? This week has felt very different to last. Last Friday, the light began to fade at around 5pm. This week it’s 4pm. Only an hour, some may say, but you can pack a lot into an extra hour of daylight. It makes a big difference.

What is the point of the change - 5 pm is still very early for darkness to start creeping in. Why inflict more gloom upon us?

I appreciate that mornings are lighter but like many people, I’d rather sacrifice that and have lighter evenings. In the morning, at least you know that, as every minute passes it’s getting lighter. On an afternoon in mid-December, when it starts getting dark at 4pm, that’s it for the next 14 hours.

Even for a winter-loving person like me, having so little daylight can be depressing.

When I used to commute for an hour in the early morning, I enjoyed witnessing winter daybreak. I hated slogging home in the dark.

Few people like driving in the dark. I certainly don’t, and find the loss of an hour leads to an early end to days out. If we are an hour’s drive from home, we often set off back at 3pm to allow for a daylight journey.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) has called for an end to the clocks going back. ‘Each year, when the clocks go back, there is a marked spike in the number of vulnerable road users killed and seriously injured,’ they say.

In 2017, for example, pedestrian fatalities as a result of road accidents rose from 37 in September to 46 in October, 63 in November and 50 in December.

RoSPA has called for the Government to dismiss the October clock change, and instead stick to British Summer Time (BST) on a permanent basis to improve road safety.

As an experiment, from March 1968 to October 1971, the clocks remained on BST. RoSPA says it saved hundreds of lives. Around 2,500 fewer people were killed and seriously injured during the winters of 1968/69 and 1969/70 compared to the previous two years, showing a reduction of 11.7 per cent.

But the there was deemed to be insufficient evidence of overall benefits to implement the change permanently.

A far more trivial point, but nonetheless important to me, sticking to BST would also mean the clock in my car was always correct. I haven’t a clue how to change it when the clocks go back, so for six months it’s an hour out.

The origins of the time change are a puzzle in themselves, with reasons veering from helping 18th century citizens save money on candles, to helping cut the cost of domestic fuel homes, to giving farmers an hour’s extra morning light. None are worthy of such a momentous change affecting so many people.

The change upsets people’s body clocks, especially the loss of an hour when the clocks go forward again.

In 2019, the European Parliament voted to remove daylight energy saving time permanently, but this was paused due to Covid and moves to implement it have not progressed further.

Here in the UK, it appears we are stuck with it. A hour’s extra sleep for anyone working on a Sunday seems to me the only advantage.