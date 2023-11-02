Plenty of people won in York with prizes ranging from £5,000 to as high as £100,000.

National Savings and Investment (NS&I) has announced the November 2023 winners, so let’s take a look.

One lucky person in the city has won £100,000 with the winning bond number 469SV233738.

The owner's bond number was valued at £10,000, bought in September 2021 with an overall holding of £50,000.

Amount of Premium Bond prizes won in November in York

Every month only two winners in the UK take home £1 million, but plenty of other prizes are still available.

Three people in York also won £50,000 in November.

£100,000 – 1

£50,000 – 3

£25,000 – 3

£10,000 – 4

£5,000 – 13

The overall total for York this month was £430,000.

How to see if you have won on Premium Bonds

You can check your account via the NS&I website here.

Prize draws are conducted every month and prizes up to £1,000,000 are given away.

To find out if you have ever won a Premium Bonds prize, you will need to dig out your holder's information and head over to the prize checker.

You will need your holder’s number which you can find on your bond record, or in the app.

You can also use your NS&I number which you should be able to find on any communication about your bonds.