North Yorkshire Council say the first stage of the process to develop a new local plan for North Yorkshire is underway. With residents being invited to sign up to the new online portal.

When adopted, it will replace the existing local plans of the former district and borough councils.

The North Yorkshire Local Plan will set out where development will take place over the next 15 to 20 years in the county.

North Yorkshire Council officially absorbed it's eight district councils in April, earlier this year. Each of which had an individual Local Plan, a document that sets out planning strategies and priorities for an area.

Now that the Council covers over 600,000 people, the population will have input on a countywide Local Plan, as opposed to the previously held district plans.

Executive member for open to business, Cllr Derek Bastiman, said: "The local plan is the primary document we will use to guide decisions on future development proposals in North Yorkshire

"The plan has to be developed in consultation with local people, so it’s important that we have an easy and accountable way of engaging directly with as many residents as possible.

"Anyone with an interest in what, where, when and how development could take place in the county during the next two decades is encouraged to register their details on the portal."

This month (November), the council will begin a consultation on the new Statement of Community Involvement, which will set out how it will consult people on planning, as well as early engagement about the new local plan.

Residents of North Yorkshire Council can access the Planning Policy Consultation Portal here. Everyone that signs up to the portal will be notified of the Statement of Community Involvement and other important information.

Anyone without online access who would like to sign up for the database should call the council on 0300 131 2 131, stating ‘Local Plan’ when prompted.