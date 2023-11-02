Anna Broadhurst has taken the reins of The Heworth on Heworth Green, which she changing into a community pub with live music.

Anna previously worked at the Gillygate, which is run by Star Pubs and Bars, and before that The Vaults for four years, where she booked the bands and events there.

However, her latest venue suffered complaints about noise, leading to her to move to the Stonegate-owned venue in Heworth to create what she sought at the Gillygate.

The re-opening was on Saturday October 21, which the 38-year-old said was ‘buzzing.’

This week, the Heworth began filling its eight rooms, started offering food and the SKY and BT Sports was being installed on Thursday.

It will offer ‘pub grub’, including traditional roast Sunday dinners.

There are three pumps for rotating cask ales and when the Press called on Wednesday lunchtime, there was Theakstons Old Peculiar on tap. Earlier in the week was Dizzy Blonde from the Ossett Brewery.

Other drinks include Cruz Campo, Moretti lager, Coors Carling, Neck Oil and Inch’s Cider.

There will also be afternoon gigs on Saturday and Sundays, with Thee Echoes this Saturday and Just Another Jester this Sunday. A gig list until the year end has been released already.

Anna said: “Everybody enjoyed the music and the bands at the opening, which we will have every Saturday and Sunday from 5pam to 7pm.

“I appreciate everyone that keep following me for their continued support.

“The pub will continue with the music, the food, the sport. It’s going to get busier.”

And next year, Anna plans The Heworth to return to its former name of The Shoulder of Mutton, as that is what it is most commonly known as.

As the Press previously reported, the pub changed its name in 2018, despite trading as The Shoulder of Mutton since the 1950s.

Its then management planned to focus more on vegan and vegetarian food, as well as taking the pub more into the Weddings Venue market.

The move created some uproar and made national headlines at the time.

The reopening of the Heworth has also been welcomed on social media.

Vicky Boston said: “Ohh wowee, that’s ace. Can’t wait to come back. Great to see you are getting Sky sports back in.”

Jacky Mallinson said: “Called in yesterday. Anna was lovely and friendly and welcoming. Good luck Anna!”

Benny Benoit said: “Thanks for a great weekend guys. We all absolutely loved it. You looked after us all brilliantly from the minute we arrived. We will see you again for sure.”