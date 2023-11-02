The Met Office says wind and heavy rain is expected today lasting until the early hours of tomorrow.

A yellow warning for heavy rain is in place for York and North Yorkshire until tomorrow morning.

The Environment Agency has issued a flood warning for the River Ouse.

They say flooding is expected in areas near the river, including King's Staith and riverside areas through York from Lendal Bridge to Millennium Bridge.

Flooding in King's Staith this morning (Image: Dylan Connell)

At 9.15am the Ouse’s level at the Viking Recorder was 3m and rising – 1.9m is the top of the river’s normal range.

The Environment Agency expects the level to remain high this morning and start to fall from 10am.

They say the Ouse will rise again from around 11pm tonight – peaking at 3.27m around 4pm tomorrow.

A spokesperson for the agency said: “Please take action to protect yourself and your property and monitor local weather and river conditions. Avoid contact with, walking or driving through flood water. Consider activating any property flood protection products you may have.”

Elsewhere, strong winds and rain from Storm Ciarán are battering the south of England and the Channel Islands.

In Jersey, people have been forced to take refuge in a hotel after winds in excess of 100mph from the storm damaged property.

The Met Office's deputy chief meteorologist, Brent Walker, said “Wind and rain warnings associated with Storm Ciarán are in force from tonight through until Friday, with further updates possible. These include Amber warnings for wind for parts of southwest England on Thursday morning and the far south and southeast of England Thursday daytime and early evening.

“Very strong winds are expected along southern coastal areas of England in particular, where gusts of 70 to 80mph are possible, perhaps exceeding 85 mph in a few exposed locations. Further inland, gusts could reach up to 50 or 60mph.

“As well as strong winds, there will be heavy rain across many parts of the UK. Much of southern and western England, Wales, northeast England and eastern Scotland look to see the wettest conditions between Wednesday evening and Friday morning. 20-30 mm of rain is likely to fall quite widely, with 40-60 mm possible over higher ground. Some parts of Wales and southwest England may see 80 mm of rain. This rain will fall on already saturated ground, bringing the risk of flooding.”

Further updates and additions to warnings are possible, so it is important to stay up to date with the Met Office forecast and warnings in your area.

Amy Shaw, National Network Manager at National Highways, urged drivers to plan ahead in case their journeys are affected by the storm.