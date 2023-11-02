Scarborough Restaurant Week is back by popular demand and whether you're a seasoned foodie or just looking for a bite to eat with friends and family, the event is the time to discover new favourite places to eat in and around the seaside town.

Taking place from November 13 to 19, participating restaurants, cafes and bars are offering discounts and exclusive deals through online vouchers.

Kerry Carruthers, chief executive of the Yorkshire Coast BID, said: "Scarborough Restaurant Week has flourished year after year, attracting businesses new and old customers to try the fantastic produce from the area.

The event runs from November 13 to 19 in the town (Image: Supplied)

"It’s a great local initiative and one that we encourage people to check their Scarborough Gift Card balances for, as this is a brilliant way to redeem them with friends and family this Autumn."

Taylors Bar and Kitchen, which has views across North Bay, is offering deals for date night or a get together with friends. For just £13 you can get a pizza and a pint of Casita, or indulge with a bottle wine and steak for £50.

Anyone taking part can also choose from a two or three-course menu starting at £25 per person at the Weston Hote. The slow braised pork belly, or roasted beetroot and whipped goat’s cheese are a top recommendation.

Meanwhile, customers can take in the views across South Bay with a cup of fresh coffee and cake for just £5 at Bay View Coffee.

Those taking part will offer exclusive deals through online vouchers (Image: Supplied)

Dan Hargreaves, from Embers Scarborough, expressed his enthusiasm for the event. He said: "There are an abundance of talented chefs and local produce right here in Scarborough.

"At a time when business can be difficult for the hospitality industry, Restaurant Week provides a fantastic opportunity for people to savour and experience the culinary delights our town has to offer, whilst supporting local businesses at the same time."

Any local residents or visitors looking to take part just need to head to the Scarborough Restaurant Week website and download the respective vouchers for the places they want to visit.

Cafes and restaurants interested in joining the event can still head to the official website and submit their Restaurant Week offer to be part of the celebration of Scarborough's restaurants, bars and cafes.

For more information or to sign up, visit the event website.