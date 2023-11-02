A POLICE investigation is underway after a fire at a house in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 1.39am today (November 2) to reports of a fire in Manham Hill in Eastfield, Scarborough.
A service spokesman said: “Both Scarborough appliances attended a fire involving a pile of waste that spread to the door and a window of a domestic property.
“Crews extinguished the fire using 2 breathing apparatus, 1 hose reel jet, thermal imaging camera.
“A positive pressure ventilation fan was then used the ventilate the property and incident left in the hands of North Yorkshire Police.”
