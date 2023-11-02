A TEENAGER has been left suffering from smoke inhalation after a fire in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 5.15pm last night (November 1) after reports of a fire at a student block in Heslington, York.
A service spokesperson said: “Appliances from York, Acomb and Huntington attended a fire located in a ground floor kitchen of a student accommodation building.
“Crews put the fire out using breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera. A positive pressure ventilation fan was used to clear smoke from the building.
”Crews also provided first aid to an 18-year-old woman suffering from smoke inhalation.”
