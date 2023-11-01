A MAN has been arrested by police in North Yorkshire for making offensive comments on social media.
North Yorkshire Police say tonight that a man has been arrested after the force received complaints about a someone wearing an offensive costume on social media, depicting convicted murderer, Salman Abedi who killed 22 people at Manchester Arena.
The man was arrested on November 1 on suspicion of a number of offences including using a public communication network to send offensive messages.
He remains in police custody for questioning at this time.
