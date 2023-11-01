North Yorkshire Police say it happened on York Road at about 4.30pm on Thursday (October 26) when she was followed by a person wearing a motorcycle helmet and a high-visibility jacket.

A police spokesman said: "The person did not approach the girl but she was very shaken up by the incident.

"Officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, and to anyone who saw a person walking through the village on Thursday afternoon wearing a red and white motorcycle helmet, a high-visibility jacket, black trousers, white trainers and a black rucksack.

"They are also appealing to the person to come forward and explain their actions.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email olivia.kingston2@northyorkshire.police.uk You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Olivia Kingston."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230203934.