North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called at 2.51pm today (November 1) to a fire at a property in The Old Village, Huntington.

Firefighters say the fire ostarted in a bedroom following the use of candles, and before they had arrived, the occupant had extinguished the fire.

However, the room and rest of the floor had sustained fire and smoke damage and crews used a knapsack sprayer to dampen down the room post fire.

Fire crews also administered first aid prior to ambulance arrival for some smoke inhalation and burns to the occupant who was later transported to hospital.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "Crews plan to return and complete a safe and wellbeing visit to give advice about fire safety in the home."