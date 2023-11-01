People living in Smales' Street in Bishop Hill not far from the Bar Walls might have spotted firefighters scaling a house roof this afternoon (November 1).

Crews were alerted at 15.07pm to an aerial which had come loose on a house roof and was described as "blowing around in the wind" by neighbour, Paul Lavin.

Paul added: "It looked extremely dangerous."

Three firefighters arrived at the scene, extending a ladder and climbing onto the roof.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue described the aerial as being "in a precarious condition".

The aerial was safely removed and reportedly replaced.