EMERGENCY crews have been called to an incident on the roof of a house in York.
People living in Smales' Street in Bishop Hill not far from the Bar Walls might have spotted firefighters scaling a house roof this afternoon (November 1).
Crews were alerted at 15.07pm to an aerial which had come loose on a house roof and was described as "blowing around in the wind" by neighbour, Paul Lavin.
Paul added: "It looked extremely dangerous."
Three firefighters arrived at the scene, extending a ladder and climbing onto the roof.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue described the aerial as being "in a precarious condition".
The aerial was safely removed and reportedly replaced.
