All ticket sale proceeds from the November 30 event will go to help HOPING York Street Kitchen in their fight against hunger.

The charity provides homecooked meals to residents in need every Sunday outside of Kings Manor--no questions asked.

They also provide emergency packs of sleeping bags, hats, and gloves to those struggling with homelessness. Right now the community needs their services more than ever.

The Group Company says it is keen to give back to the community.

Every few months it coordinates fundraisers or participate in local volunteering events.

Recently staff raised over £600 for York Mind in a raffle held at the Three Legged Mare, and during the summer they rolled up their sleeves and spent the day pulling weeds and clearing brush at York Cemetery.

However, this event promises to be their biggest event yet—with festive dance offs, extraordinary prizes, and plenty of good cheer.

Tickets are £8 and include three games of bingo. The games will take place in the private bar above Yates and drinks packages are available.

Organisers expect tickets to sell out, so be sure to get yours now!

For more info and to buy tickets: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/the-group-company/all-i-want-for-christmas-is-bingo-all-proceeds-to-hoping-street-kitchen/e-qavxeo