The Potion’s Cauldron has been gaining global acclaim ever since it opened in Shambles.

The business, which includes the Cauldron Experience, is one of York’s smallest visitor attractions.

It offers a wide range of magical potions as well as magical gifts and souvenirs.

It is also the home of the TIK TOK Famous Spellbound Butterbeer selling over 35,000 bottles a year.

From a £125,000 year turnover and 5 staff in 2018 the Potions Cauldron has evolved into The Potions Cauldron Group with a team of 50 wizards and an annual turnover of £3 million.

The group’s brands and experiences include The Hole in Wand, The Potions Cauldron and The Potions Express with locations including York, Blackpool and most recently Edinburgh.

Further expansions are due to be announced early next year.

Recent successes include both Hole in Wand York and Blackpool nominated for Visitor attraction of the Year at their relevant local tourism awards in 2024.

The Group currently produces half a million potions a year for their guests as well as supplying key UK Retailer HMV and holiday resorts Centre Parks.

In late 2022 the group started shipping internationally to the USA and are currently negotiating the product for the European market.

In March 2023 the company owners Ben Fry and Phil Pinder entered the Dragon’s Den TV show only to turn down the one of the largest offers ever made - £200,000- claiming that that Peter Jones was ‘not magical enough!’.

Ben Fry, Chief Enchantment Officer said about the milestone: “I can still remember the first day in the shop on York Shambles thinking; what on earth have we had done?

“However, 5 years on, a global pandemic and a few sleepless nights later I am pleased at how far we have come and it has definitely been worth it.

“Creating magical experiences everyday still excites me, we make sure that we are affordable for all particularly in this current cost of living crisis.”

Phil Pinder, Director of Wizardry added: “We have also added additional staffing benefits for our team of 50 staff including an extra day off for a team members child’s first day at school.

“Our staff truly help us to create magical memories and experiences, the team are key to our growth and reputation and being part of the Good Business Charter and other initiatives helps direct us in creating an excellent work culture.”

To Celebrate 5 years The Potions Cauldron Group have set up the ‘Grobblenook Foundation. It will be fully funded by The Potions Cauldron Group and is named after the group’s gargoyle mascot.

In its initial stages the foundation will allow registered charities and schools within the locations where the group have shops and attractions to access tickets for raffles, auctions etc for local fundraisers.

In Early 2024 the group will announce the next stage of the foundation offering which will be where families can access tickets and goody bags, with further announcements throughout 2024.

To celebrate 5 years there is an exclusive online bundle available to purchase at www.thepotionscauldron.com