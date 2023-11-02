You can understand why - particularly when you look at these stunning photos from our Press Camera Club which capture the season in all its colourful splendour.

York in autumn was the theme for this month's competition.

We had so many wonderful entries it was hard to pick a winner.

But we did! Congratulations to Camera Club member Susan JB for her atmospheric photo of a one of York's ghost sculptures among the autumn leaves.

This month's winning photo by Susan JB.

Susan wins our £50 prize.

The competition theme for November is: #YorkInOnePhoto. Can you sum up our city in one photograph? That's the challenge!

