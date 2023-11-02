Jonathan Harvey’s foot hit the taxi driver so hard, a young witness saw the victim’s body wobble, a York jury heard.

In a statement read to the jury, she said it was as though the 37-year-old was “kicking a football”.

“He drew his foot back as though to get more force,” she said.

The 37-year-old passenger, who was wearing trainers, kicked the driver in the head three times after putting him to the ground, York Crown Court heard. The taxi man was unconscious and not offering any resistance.

After the attack, the witness and her father went to the aid of the driver, who was lying in the dark on the road with a pool of blood next to him.

He was cold and shivering and had suffered cuts and bruises, York Crown Court heard.

Harvey, of Fairburn, near Selby, pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm. He denied an alternative charge of attempting to cause the taxi driver grievous bodily harm, a more serious charge, and was acquitted by the jury after nearly three hours in retirement.

Giving evidence, Harvey accepted putting the taxi driver to the ground and kicking him.

“I didn’t want to hurt him, I just wanted to get home,” he said. “I don’t know what was going through my mind.”

Following the verdict the judge granted defence solicitor advocate Kevin Blount’s request Harvey could have bail to “put his affairs in order” while a probation officer prepares a report on him.

The judge warned Harvey that it was highly likely he will be jailed when he returns to York Crown Court on November 29 to learn his sentence.

The jury heard that Harvey and his girlfriend used the taxi to return home from a concert in Leeds on September 26. They had had about six drinks each. The prosecution alleged there was a dispute about the fare when they arrived in Fairburn.

The jury heard that during the journey, the girlfriend was sick in the back of the taxi.

The taxi driver said he didn’t react to that apart from asking the passengers to pay for cleaning the back of the taxi and the woman tried to pay when they arrived at the destination.

Harvey said the taxi driver had reacted angrily to the vomit in his taxi and his girlfriend said she had vomited because the taxi driver had been staring at her.

The taxi driver denied Harvey’s claim he had followed the couple down the street.