Earlier today (November 1), North Yorkshire Police said officers were dealing with a road traffic collision on the A64.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "The road between Malton Bypass and the A64 Welburn junction are closed.

"Please find an alternative route. Thank you"

It was reported that the incident happened at around 3.10pm.

It has now been confirmed that the road has reopened and the accident has been cleared.