The Press reported last week that the county's police force were continuing our search for wanted man Ben Daniel Collins, 23, from Scarborough and that they have extended the search to Doncaster and Middlesbrough.

Read next:

A police spokesman said at the time: "Collins is wanted for recall to prison after failing to abide by his prison release licence since leaving jail on April 18.

"He was sentenced to 32 months and 12 weeks’ imprisonment at York Crown Court on October 22 2021 for an offence of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

"After displaying poor behaviour since his release, HM Prison and Probation Service ordered his recall to prison on October 11.

"Police enquiries have been ongoing in and around Scarborough, as well as in the Bridlington, and now Middlesborough and Doncaster areas where it is known Collins has connections."

Today (November 1) they have said Collins has now been arrested and they would like to thank everyone who shared the appeal.