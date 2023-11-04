Ghost signs can come in many forms but typically they are historic hand-painted advertising signs, or old shop signs preserved on buildings which have since changed use.

A great example are the signs for former ironmonger FR Stubbs on a building on the corner of Fossgate and Merchantgate, in York.

The ironmonger was first established in 1904 but later relocated in 1915 to the Grade II listed Foss Bridge House.

FR Stubbs traded here until 2001 when the building was put up for sale. Despite the building having changed function over the years, its signs still remain.

Now a group which champions the country’s heritage - Historic England - is inviting the public to add images and information about ghost signs in their local area to a new map.

Often found in urban areas, ghost signs are an important part of the historic fabric on high streets.

These faded relics can tell us much about our collective architectural, cultural and social history. They give us a window into how buildings were once used and have changed over time, as well as what products were popular and how they were advertised to the public.

Historic England is asking the public to help map ghost signs across England by uploading images to the Historic England website (historicengland.org.uk).

The hope is that an online map will encourage people to look up beyond the shop fronts in their towns, villages and on their local high streets, share images and information about their local ghost signs.

Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, said: “Once you start looking up on high streets and hunting for ghost signs, you’ll find that they’re hidden in plain sight, tucked away down alleyways or hiding among rooftops.

“We want to hear what people know and love about their local ghost signs, and to create a map that we can all use to explore this evocative part of our urban heritage.”

York ghost signs

Do you have a favourite York ghost sign. Send your photo to us via the 'send now' tab below...