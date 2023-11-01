Harry Wright, 17, is tackling a 40-mile walking challenge from Huddersfield to York to raise money for The Millie Wright Children's Charity.

Launched in May last year by Ceri and Nigel Wright, in memory of their daughter Millie, who sadly died in 2021 aged just 13 due to an underlying auto-immune health condition.

The Millie Wright Children’s Charity exists to address the inequalities in hands-on charitable support for families and carers of children with life-threatening conditions.

Along his route, Harry will be stopping halfway at Leeds Children's Hospital, where Millie was treated for Hepatitis Associated Aplastic Aneamia, receiving an urgent liver and stem cell transplant.

Harry's family said they know Millie would think his efforts are 'amazing' (Image: Supplied)

Harry and the group will then continue their journey to Poppleton in York, where Millie was born and raised.

A spokesperson for the charity said: "Harry will be supported by his amazing friends who have been incredibly supportive.

"This challenge means a lot to Harry as it is in memory of Millie with all funds supporting her legacy, The Millie Wright Children's Charity, founded to address the inequalities in support for families when a child is given a life-threatening diagnosis.

"We think Harry and his friends are amazing and know Millie would too."

To support their efforts, visit their donation page here.

Millie, a former pupil at All Saints School, was described by her family as a "courageous and inspirational” young girl.

The charity set up in her honour is set to host a Winter Ball event on November 25 this year, featuring a sparkling drinks reception followed by a three course meal, auction and evening of live music.

Members of the Wright family pictured together before Millie's passing (Image: Supplied)

The spokesperson for the charity added: "It’s going to be an evening of glamour, entertainment and fundraising for a great cause."

Known as ‘Peter and Millie’s Winter Ball’ the event also recognises the life of Peter Woodmansey a former Bootham school student who died in 2020 after a short battle with leukaemia.

The event will be hosted by TV presenter Amy Garcia and will include a live auction hosted by Dave and Derek Mathewson from TV’s Bangers and Cash.

Charity patron, Olympic Gymnastic Nile Wilson, said: “I’m so excited to be attending The Millie Wright Children’s Charity Winter Ball. As patron I have seen at first hand the amazing work this incredible charity is doing and how vital it is to raise awareness and raise funds at events like this. It’s going to be a night to remember, I can’t wait to see everyone.”

The Winter Ball starts at 6.30pm and will run until around 1am. Tickets are £65 per person and guests will be seated in tables of 10.