When the doors of Teasurer's House reopen on November 13, the public will be invited to see the National Trust site dressed for Christmas as part of its Gifts from afar exhibition.

Inside the Grade 1 listed building close to York Minster there will be designs from the 1920s combined with modern features to create a "timeless Christmas".

Many of the decorations will be handmade by a team of volunteers, responsible for decorating the house.

A spokesperson for Treasurer's House said: "Expect the unexpected this Christmas as the stories found in Frank Green’s travel journals take centre stage.

"His far flung, and at times far fetched, tales are the inspiration for a truly unique Christmas offer."

The Christmas festivities continue with the adjacent National Trust shop embracing the holiday, along with a seasonal menu of food and drink.

Visitors can attend anytime between 11am and 4pm with last entry at 3.15pm, booking is not required but tours are paused during the festive season.