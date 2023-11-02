As The Press reported at the time, Henry Thirsk died on a farm in Everingham, near Pocklington, on April 20 last year.

Mr Thirsk was a well-known Pocklington farmer and hotelier.

His death caused shock in Pocklington, where he owned the Feathers Hotel and where Pocklington Town FC play at the Henry Thirsk Amenity Centre.

The Mayor of Pocklington, Cllr Richard Bryon, said he was a very well-known and successful businessman who did a lot for the town, including donating land for the amenity centre.

Humberside Police said at first that his death was 'unexplained' but later said it was being treated as 'unexpected,' and said investigations were seeking to establish the circumstances behind it.

The force said today investigations are continuing to establish the circumstances of Mr Thirsk’s death, which is being treated as unexpected.



A police spokesperson said: "We would ask anyone who has information that may assist with our enquiries to get in touch.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone that spoke to or saw Mr Thirsk on Wednesday, April 20.



"You can do so by calling our non-emergency 101 line quoting log 687 of April 20, or anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."