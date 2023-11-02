Kind of You is returning to the city with a festive special at SPARK on November 19.

Bonnie Milnes, one of the organisers, said: "It will be the same vibes, clothes and fun but with the addition of a wintery playlist and hot drinks available.

"The event will start at 12pm. There's no need for a ticket, but were trying to direct people to the Facebook event to keep our eye on numbers.

"If people want to donate clothes we invite them to drop them at SPARK in the week running up to the event, but not on the day as it means we can sort through the clothes prior to opening our doors."

Kind of You started in response to the isolating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic (Image: Supplied)

Kind of You (KOY) is a Community Interest Company (CIC) that utilises sustainable fashion as a means to address loneliness. With a track record of hosting events in Leeds, KOY started in response to the isolating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Led by Bonnie and Annie, the KOY team said they strive to create inclusive spaces where like-minded individuals can connect in a relaxed environment.

They are also hosting a project with Bootham School in the same week, working with them to promote sharing clothes rather than buying new.