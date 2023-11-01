Passengers on the East Coast Main Line planning on travelling to and from London King’s Cross are being urged to check before they travel as they say heavy rain accompanied by strong winds in some areas "could affect" journeys until the weekend.

Due to the forecasted disruption from Storm Ciarán, Network Rail are recommending passengers to allow for extra time when travelling as services may be affected by the weather.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: "Extra colleagues will be on hand across the network to help deal with any weather-related incidents more quickly,

"Engineers will be monitoring known flooding hotspots to try and alleviate the risk of the heavy rain creating floods on the line."

Paul Rutter, Route Director for Network Rail’s East Coast route, added: “The adverse weather could bring disruption to the rail network with flooding and debris falling onto the tracks.

“We’re urging all passengers to check their journey before they travel via National Rail Enquiries or their train operator and thank passengers for their patience and understanding ahead of this potential disruption.”