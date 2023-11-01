Alex Ogden, 28, is of no fixed abode but has links to York, as well as Sheffield and London.

Police said he is known to use the train network to travel around the country.

A Met police spokesperson said: “The attack happened at an address in Islington on Wednesday, October 18.

“Ogden violently assaulted a man, aged in his 50s, which resulted in the victim going to hospital for treatment.

“Due to comments made during the attack, this is being investigated as a homophobic hate crime.”

The Met said Ogden is also wanted after he failed to attend court on August 31 after being charged with three common assaults at York Railway Station.

Police said Ogden has a distinctive haircut of a topknot and shaved sides (Image: Metropolitan Police)

They described him as a stocky, white male who speaks with a Yorkshire accent and has a distinctive haircut of a topknot and shaved sides.

His topknot is often braided into smaller plaits, or worn long.

Detective Constable Lauren Gresty from the Met Police is leading the homophobic assault investigation and is urging members of the public to assist the police in locating Ogden.

She said: “Ogden is a dangerous individual and it is crucial that he is located as a matter of urgency.

“He is wanted for a number of offences involving violence and theft, and has a history of violent offending.



“Ogden maybe in possession of a knife, and it is vital the members of the public do not approach him.

“If you see Ogden, or know where he is, it is imperative that you call 999 immediately.”

Anyone who has information that could help police should call 101 or use X, formerly known as Twitter via @MetCC quoting CAD 4274/30Oct.

To report information anonymously, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online or call 0800 555 111.