Five new evening and weekend services in the Pocklington and Goole areas will begin on Sunday, November 5, funded by East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

The improvements are part of a boost to the East Riding public transport network, after the council was awarded £2.28 million in funding from the Government over the next two years.

Councillor Paul West, the council’s cabinet member for environment and transport said: “These extra journeys on these bus timetables are fantastic news for passengers in our area.

“This marks the start of a new phase of investment in public transport in our area to make buses more frequent and more convenient for people wanting to travel and I hope they will be well used.”

Four of the new extended services will be operated by East Yorkshire Buses. They include:

The 747 Pocklington to York service via Full Sutton on Friday and Saturday evenings, Sundays and bank holidays,

The 55 Gilberdyke to Hull service via North Cave and South Cave and the 55 Gilberdyke service to Goole via Howden on Friday and Saturday evenings, Sundays and bank holidays

The 361 Goole to Scunthorpe service on Sundays and bank holidays

The 196 Allerthorpe, Melbourne, Aughton to York service on Saturdays

The G1 Goole Town Bus Service to Old Goole on Friday and Saturday evenings, Sundays and bank holidays.

The Board of the East Riding of Yorkshire Enhanced Bus Partnership agreed on the new service extensions as part of a range of improvements. The partnership is made up of the council, local bus operators and other stakeholders.



Even more upgrades to public transport are expected as, last week, East Riding of Yorkshire Council was awarded £1.946m by the Department for Transport for buses as part of £150m worth of funding to councils in the North and Midlands.

Local passengers will also benefit from a further extension of the Get Around For £2 discount scheme – now running until December 2024 and staying at £2.

It means people can continue to travel by bus anywhere in the East Riding – and further – for a single fare of just £2.

The council said it will announce further improvements to bus routes in the new year.