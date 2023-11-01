The landmark clifftop Victoria Hotel at Robin Hoods Bay, the North Yorkshire Heritage Coast just south of Whitby has been bought by wholly owned subsidiaries of Andrew Long’s Travel Sector Property Group through Christie & Co for an undisclosed sum.

The hotel enjoys views of the sea, the beach and cliffs and also the surrounding countryside of the North York Moors National Park. It was built in the late Victorian era and featured in the Oscar-winning period movie, Phantom Thread, starring Sir Daniel Day Lewis.

The property features 16 double en-suite bedrooms and extensive food and beverage space, including The Captains Lounge, the main restaurant and bar, and the Sea View Orangery and Garden, which offers guests alfresco dining with panoramic views. The venue is also a popular choice for wedding and events due to its stunning ocean backdrop.

The hotel and grounds have stunning coastal views (Image: Supplied)

The seller, Andrew Fiddler said: “I have owned and operated The Victoria for over 12 years and I’m immensely proud of the hugely successful and highly regarded establishment that we have been able to create during this time. I would like to thank all of the team, who deliver outstanding customer service time after time, and have been a key element to this success.

“The hotel fully capitalises on the stunning coastal views from the bedrooms, dining conservatory and the beer garden, which enables our guests to enjoy the beauty of Robin Hoods Bay and The Yorkshire Coast and I wish the new owners every success taking the business forward.”

Mark Worley, Christie & Co hotel director who is brokered the deal said: “The Victoria ticked so many essential boxes from a buyer perspective – a stunning location, excellent reputation, high quality internal and external standards, multiple income streams, vibrant year-round trade, potential for further development and most importantly, a very healthy level of turnover and profits. It is therefore of little surprise that a deal was agreed within a few days of it coming to the open market, illustrating the current demand and desire for iconic hotel and hospitality opportunities.”

How the hotel looks from the road (Image: Supplied)

Andrew Long, Principal Director of new owners Travel Sector Property Group, said: “The Victoria is an iconic hotel which showcases the very best of the North Yorkshire Heritage Coast, with stunning views and a reputation to match. In due course we plan to undertake an elegant and sensitive refurbishment programme to ensure that the hotel retains its historic charm, whilst also sitting proudly alongside its sister hotels, the White Hart Hotel in Lincoln, and the Polurrian on the Lizard in Cornwall.

“As part of the acquisition, all of the highly valued hotel team have been retained and we can’t wait to take pride in our ownership of this coastal gem. My family and I are long-standing visitors to the North Yorkshire Coast, and we are excited to have the opportunity to shape part of its future.”

Nigel Chapman, CEO of Luxury Hotel Management (LHM) said: “LHM are very pleased to be working with Andrew Long and his respective operating companies, as his Operating Partner. The Victoria Hotel will be highly complementary to our ongoing successful operation of both the Hotel Polurrian on the Lizard in Cornwall and the White Hart Hotel which is located at the heart of the Historic Cathedral City of Lincoln.”