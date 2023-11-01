The Environment Agency has kept flood alerts in place for York, as well as red alerts for the river Derwent.

Yellow weather warnings are in place today for the south coast and Scotland, progressing towards York and the North East of England for tomorrow (November 2) and Friday (November 3).

Following Storm Babet, York and surrounding areas has experienced periods of inconsistent rainfall and high water levels and the new weather warning for heavy rain will be falling on saturated ground.

Drivers are also being warned to expect plenty of spray and possible localised flooding on the roads.

Ahead of the heavy rainfall forecast to arrive with Storm Ciarán, Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Dan Suri, said: "This rain will fall on already saturated ground, bringing the risk of flooding."

According to the Met Office, the rainfall is expected to arrive after 1am tomorrow (November 2) and is should last until 5.30am, with patches of rain occurring throughout the course of the day.

The Viking recorder on the River Ouse, which is behind Coney Street registered a latest measurement of 1.9 metres. This sits at the top of it's "normal range" with projections to rise to 3.2 metres by the early hours on Thursday.

READ NEXT:

Elsewhere, levels recorded at Clifton Ings are also predicted to rise over the coming days, however not with a forecasted measurement.

Along with the heavy rainfall expected from Storm Ciarán, strong wind is expected to affect the North Yorkshire coast. With gales approaching 40mph in Scarborough during the early hours of Thursday.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Steven Keates, said: “Once Storm Ciarán has passed, the weather over the weekend continues to look unsettled for many with more showers and rain at times.