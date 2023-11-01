Without Verona Walls, set to be held at Theatre@41 in Monkgate on Friday (November 3), tells of how Romeo has been banished from Verona after killing the cousin of his forbidden lover, Juliet.

The show is an absurd tragicomedy with music, inspired by William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.

The production has been put together by The Babel Manœuvre, based out of Paris. The group was created earlier this year by three founders, one from England, one from Brazil and one from the USA.

The show is coming to the York venue on Friday (November 3) (Image: Supplied)

Their work is heavily influenced by the Jacques Lecoq performance school in Paris. They are largely a crowdfunded company, meaning we rely solely on donations at this point

The team are currently on their first international tour and are performing in France, England, Scotland and the US.

Tickets for Without Verona Walls can be purchased on the Theatre@41 website.