The Grand, York has launched its Readers Retreat, which aims to celebrate Yorkshire and northern literature.

A launch event on Tuesday November 14 features Barnsley-born author Joanne Harris, noted for Chocolat and soon-to-be-released Honeycomb.

The Yorkshire author will talk about her experiences as a writer, who inspired her and take questions from those at the event.

Following the launch event, the retreat will be bookable from January – April. Including a two-night bed and breakfast stay at the hotel and dinner at its award-winning restaurant The Rise.

Readers Retreat offers guests the opportunity to visit locations around the city and surrounding areas that inspired some of the greatest novels of our time. This is part of an all-inclusive package, says the 5-star hotel.

Guests will have the chance to explore the wild and windswept Yorkshire Moors, where Emily Brontë penned the timeless masterpiece, Wuthering Heights and discover the gothic atmosphere of Whitby Abbey, the inspiration for Bram Stoker’s much loved novel Dracula.

Tickets for the exclusive launch evening are available for £35p. Visit https://www.thegrandyork.co.uk/stay-with-us/packages/readers-retreat-launch/ to book your ticket.

For more information on booking a Readers Retreat stay, visit www.thegrandyork.co.uk/whats-on/winter-escapes.