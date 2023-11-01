The Saint Catherine's event, which is set to be a celebration of all things Christmas, will be held on Saturday December 2 from 10am to 3pm.

Admission is free and there will be a variety of Christmas gift stalls, entertainment and things to do on the day, with everything from Santa’s grotto and live animals to food and drink, choir performances and appearances from some of Christmas’ most-loved characters.

Richard Barwick, fundraising and marketing manager at Saint Catherine’s, said: “We are thrilled to be putting on a Christmas Extravaganza – bigger and better than ever before - for our community to come and enjoy this December.

"Our markets and fayres have proved very popular in previous years and we hope to see lots of familiar and new faces on the day to enjoy this wonderful event.

“There will be a mix of things for everyone on the day, such as live performances of Christmas carols from local school choirs, a whole host of Christmas gift stalls, face painting, demonstrations and Santa’s grotto. We invite everyone to come along for a day of entertainment and Christmas festivities.”

The Barn Boutique will also be open on the day, so savvy shoppers can go searching for a bargain in the new store at the hospice.