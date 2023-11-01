The first is a new Advent Calendar with 0% sugar, vegan and plant-based chocolate.

The second is hot chocolate stirrers, which turns milk or a plant-based alternative into a cup of chocolate.

Both are available from Holland & Barrett, who also stock other products from the York-based company.

The Wizards Magic was forged by York-based experienced entrepreneur and former international rugby player Charlie Simpson-Daniel, who offer a range of other chocolate and food products from this and sister companies.

Managing Director Charlie Simpson-Daniel said: "We are very blessed to have a confectionary partnership with a company such as Holland & Barrett because they have such an appetite for innovation in confectionery!”

He continued: “It's been a whirlwind year with the opening of our chocolate factory just outside York and our Holland & Barrett partnership continuing to gain momentum and so as a company we can't help but feel incredibly grateful that we can go from strength to strength in such a competitive space as chocolate. None of this would be possible without Holland & Barrett. “

Marketing Director Camilla Lanata added “Chocolate represents the essence of the festive holidays. For this reason, this year, we are proud to present two distinctive delights, designed to accompany you during all your Christmas traditions, ensuring a health-conscious choice without compromising on the allure of exquisite flavour’’.