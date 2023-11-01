EMERGENCY crews have been called to a crash where a car has left the road in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 11.16pm last night (October 31) to reports of a crash in Common Lane in Selby.
A service spokesman said: “A crew from Selby attended a single vehicle road traffic collision where a van had entered a ditch.
“They used a 9 metre ladder to gain access to the vehicle and confirmed there were no occupants remaining inside. Crew then handed over to police at the scene.”
