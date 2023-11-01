North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out yesterday (October 31) to a fire in Harrogate.

Luckily no one was injured as the homeowner was alerted to the blaze by a smoke alarm and her dog.

They say they were called at 8.43pm to Woodlands Avenue, Harrogate.

Crews responded to reports of a fuse box on fire that then spread to parts of the kitchen.

Station manager Tony Walker said: “Crews from Harrogate and Knarsborough have dealt with a severe fire in a domestic property in the town.

“There were no injuries and the cause is under investigation.

”The owner was alerted by her dog and a smoke alarm. Dogs and smoke alarms save lives, every home should have them. Smoke kills.”