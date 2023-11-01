Fulford councillor Kate Ravilious, representing the York Labour Group, was critical of Yorkshire Water after reporting what she said was a broken manhole cover in Fulford Ings to the utility company.

But Yorkshire Water has said that the manhole cover was not broken, only lifted by increase flows in the network and have arranged a clean-up.

Cllr Ravilious said an original report on October 22 made by local charity St Nicks, who manage the reserve, received no response.

Cllr Ravilious was critical of the utility company for what she said was a lack of response to reports made to them (Image: City of York Council)

The councillor said she has also reported the problem to the Environment Agency and Natural England – the body which in the early 1990s gave Fulford Ings the status of Site of Specific Scientific Interest (SSSI).

Cllr Ravilious, who is also an Executive Member for Environment and Climate Emergency, said: “Fulford Ings SSSI is a valued place for local residents to visit and spend time and this is obviously an issue that needs addressing as soon as possible.

“The damage was probably caused by recent floods meaning it was unavoidable, but the cover needs replacing quickly to ensure that further leaks don’t occur when Yorkshire Water next releases raw sewage during a storm overflow event.”

In response to a request from The Press, a spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said: “Our technicians visited Fulford Ings on October 22 and October 29 to respond to reports of a sewage leak.

“We’ve investigated the issue and found that this was due to high river levels during storm Babet which inundated our sewer network and caused it to back up.

“On inspection, the manhole isn’t broken but had been lifted by the high flows in the network and has since been put back.

“The levels in the sewer are now back to normal and we’ve arranged for the area to be cleaned up.”

'Public health does need to be considered'





In September, The BBC reported that Cllr Tony Fisher, representing Strensall for the Liberal Democrats said he saw raw sewage in the River Foss in the ward following a period of heavy rain.

Yorkshire Water said the waste at that time was the result of a storm overflow preventing sewage entering people’s homes.

It also stated that storm overflows are permitted by the Environment Agency whilst acknowledging there is more to do to reduce overflows into Yorkshire’s rivers.

Cllr Ravilious said the broken manhole cover was located near the University of York Boat Club boathouse at the northern end of Fulford Ings, and urged the public to avoid this part until action is taken.

She said: “There are people living nearby on houseboats so public health does need to be considered.

“While I understand Yorkshire Water has a lot to respond to during and after floods, no response to acknowledge a reported problem is not good enough.”

Fulford Ings is adjacent to the banks of the River Ouse and approximately two miles south of the city centre.

It runs parallel to the river for around a mile down towards the A64.

According to Wild York, a website and ‘collective identity’ of green spaces in York, Fulford Ings is a ‘good place to see wetland plants, birds and the occasional roe deer’.

It also says the public footpath on the Fulford bank of the river from the city centre goes through the reserve.