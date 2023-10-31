Some 50 industry bosses and civic officials met at the Malmaison Hotel for the launch of The Junior Board.

Founder, Philip Bolson has decades of industry experience and is a former general manager of the Grand Hotel York.

The owner of Mr B Hospitality aims to form a Junior Board of young leaders in the hospitality sector, who will be mentored by industry experts and trained to help become its future leaders.

After the COVID-19 pandemic and the forced closure of many businesses within hospitality, the sector has faced massive challenges.

These issues, combined with the current economic uncertainty and squeezed margins, have caused the industry worth over £2 billion in the region to struggle.

At the same time, hospitality has experienced issues with the retention of employees, with many young people believing there is no progression or room for growth. The Junior Board programme aims to alleviate these issues.

Philip’s project is sponsored by Leeds-based marketing agency Punch Creative, and Cardiff-based industry supplier High-Level Software, alongside supporters Cedar Court Hotels of Yorkshire, Love York, YO1 Radio, SuccessfulFutures (NYBEP), and York St John University.

A representative of the university, Brendan Paddison, said: “York St John University is proud to be a key partner in this initiative which supports personal and professional development and lifelong learning.

“The Junior Board raises the profile of the hospitality sector as an important career choice for students and graduates.”

Going forward, the focus will be on recruiting the Junior Managers who will constitute the Junior board and then moving on to the initial stages of mentorship, training, and involvement with the college community. There will be monthly board meetings to discuss progression and work on projects.

Laura Mason, CEO of NYBEP, said of the programme: “NYBEP is a not-for-profit social enterprise with over 30 years’ experience of working with young people in the local area to help them prepare for the world of work.

“The Junior Board is supporting aspiring talent progress within the hospitality sector whilst continuing to nurture future talent by engaging them in the NYBEP Successful Futures programme.”

Philip Bolson, founder of the programme, said: “This is a long held passion of mine, understanding that we have a responsibility to support young people in a compelling, relevant and impactful way.

“There is a lot of negative press around hospitality and whilst it is having a tough time, the region's hospitality has truly amazing people. The Junior Board aims to play a small part in shining a spotlight on this, helping people understand what makes hospitality the best career or job in the world. I would encourage those who care to get involved.”